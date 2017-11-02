Tour Joliet Iron Works At Forest Preserve Programs

JOLIET

Joliet Iron Works Tour

,” 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Joliet Iron Works Historic Site, located on Columbia Street off Scott Street, east of the Ruby Street Bridge. Discover why Joliet has the nickname “City of Stone and Steel” as you learn about iron and steel production during this fascinating tour. A naturalist will guide you through what remains of this once-thriving industrial plant. The free program is for ages 12 and older; registration is not required.









CHANNAHON

Little Explorers

,” 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 8 and Dec. 13, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, 25055 W. Walnut Lane. “Nature Play Days” at Four Rivers has a new name. It’s the same program, providing children and their parent or guardian an opportunity to explore a new nature topic each visit. Hands-on activities may include a story, games, dancing, art, a hike and more. Dress for indoor and outdoor play. The free program is for ages 5 and younger. Register two days before each program at ReconnectWithNature.org or by calling 815-722-9470.









BEECHER

Laura Ingalls Wilder 150

Anniversary

,” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Plum Creek Nature Center, 27064 S. Dutton Road. Discuss author Laura Ingalls Wilder’s fourth book in her nine-book “Little House on the Prairie” series. The program will take place by a roaring fire along the banks of Plum Creek. Bring your favorite passage from any of her books, or just come and celebrate the 150

anniversary of Wilder’s birth. The program will include a short hike, a light snack and cocoa. The free program is for ages 18 and older. Registration is not required.