Tourism Grows In Illinois

The Ferris wheel at Navy Pier along Chicago's lakefront is seen from the deck of an architectural tour boat on Saturday, May 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Tourism in Illinois is on the rise. More than 1-million more visitors spent time in Illinois in 2016 than the year before. The average stay is 3 percent longer than the previous year according to the Illinois Office of Tourism. That outpaced the national increase which is 2.4 percent. More than 110-million people visited Illinois last year with 83-percent visiting for leisure as opposed to business reasons. Visitors in Illinois spent more than 35-billion dollars in the state last year. Good news for state and local tax revenue of 2.6 billion dollars which is an increase of 16-million from 2015.

The Tourism Office credits their ad campaign of “Illinois Made” which focuses on local artisans in the state. This year they’re investing 15-million dollars for another campaign called, “Up for Amazing” to advertise here and overseas.