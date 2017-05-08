Tourism Grows In Illinois
By Monica DeSantis
|
May 8, 2017 @ 5:09 AM
The Ferris wheel at Navy Pier along Chicago's lakefront is seen from the deck of an architectural tour boat on Saturday, May 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Tourism in Illinois is on the rise. More than 1-million more visitors spent time in Illinois in 2016 than the year before. The average stay is 3 percent longer than the previous year according to the Illinois Office of Tourism. That outpaced the national increase which is 2.4 percent. More than 110-million people visited Illinois last year with 83-percent visiting for leisure as opposed to business reasons. Visitors in Illinois spent more than 35-billion dollars in the state last year. Good news for state and local tax revenue of 2.6 billion dollars which is an increase of 16-million from 2015.

The Tourism Office credits their ad campaign of “Illinois Made” which focuses on local artisans in the state. This year they’re investing 15-million dollars for another campaign called, “Up for Amazing” to advertise here and overseas.

Related Content

Arrest Made in Plainfield Target Robbery
Plainfield 202’s Bonnie McBeth Learning Cent...
Joliet Police Confirm: Three Cars Vandalized in Up...
Murder Suspect Accidentally Released from Statevil...
Lewis University Athletics Fundraiser Shatters Las...
Fatal Crash On I-80; Seat Belts Not Used
Comments