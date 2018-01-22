Town Hall Meeting of RUSH Seeing Effects

The RUSH meeting and petition, Residents United for Safer Highways is having a positive effect. Illinois State Rep. Mark Batinick from the 97 District representing Plainfield says short term solutions, like signs on I-80 will be discussed with the Illinois Department of Transportation, safety officials and engineers. The meeting is expected to take place by the end of this month. On January 11th, a community town hall meeting with transportation officials discussed solutions to make I-80 safer between Ridge Road and Route 30

Batinick tells the Scott Slocum show that IDOT is taking the issue seriously and the RUSH meeting helped shed more light on the need for safety measures along I-80.

Meanwhile Batinick says there’s a 50/50 chance that we could see construction begin on managed lanes on I-55 as soon as this summer. The idea is to have an extra lane on I-55 between 355 and 294 and an extra 2 lanes from 294 to 94 with a cost of 800-million dollars. To hear the entire interview, click below.