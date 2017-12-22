Toys for Tots Donation from the Plainfield Fire Protection District

The Plainfield Meijer generously donated $884.60 in gift cards to the Plainfield Fire Protection District and the Fire District utilized the gift cards to shop for Toys for Tots on Thursday, December 14th. Pictured are the Fire District employees that shopped for toys along with representatives from the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve and employees of Meijer. The Plainfield Fire Protection District is thankful for the overall support of the community and for their generous heartfelt contributions to those less fortunate in and around our community.