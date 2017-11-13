Tree Lighting Ceremony In Frankfort Kicks Off Holiday Cheer

The Village of Frankfort is holding their annual tree lighting ceremony on Thursday, November 30th at 6:30 p.m. The tree lighting ceremony will be held at Breidert Green in downtown Historic Frankfort. Mayor Jim Holiday says holiday music, refreshments and of course “Santa will be arriving to greet the youngsters.”

The annual tree lighting ceremony officially kicks off the holiday cheer in Frankfort. The annual House Walk, sponsored by the Frankfort Historical Society, is scheduled for December 1st. The annual Christkindl event is scheduled for December 2nd and 3rd while the Cookie Walk is December 9th and 10th. Midnight Madness shopping spree is scheduled for December 15th. For more information go the villageoffrankfort.com website.