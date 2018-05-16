Trial Underway For Joliet Officer Accused Of Firing Weapon
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 16, 2018 @ 2:04 PM

A Joliet police officer accused of firing his weapon into the ceiling during a domestic dispute after a night of drinking last summer is on trial in Will County. Officer Nick Crowley is charged with reckless discharge of a firearm. Prosecutors say the defendant and his fiancee, who is also a cop, were arguing in their Plainfield townhouse last July 15th. Crowley was placed on paid leave from the police department after he was charged, but recently returned to light duty at City Hall.

