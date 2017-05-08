Tribune Media Will No Longer Be “Chicago’s Own”

A Chicago-owned media company will be owned by a company in another city. Tribune Media has announced it has been acquired by Sinclair Broadcasting creating a massive local television group Sinclair Broadcasting Group. Tribune Media was acquired for 3.9 billion dollars. Tribune Media has 42 local TV stations across the country, and a radio station. In a letter to employees Tribune Media Interim CEO Peter Kern called the acquisition by Sinclair “an important step forward in the 170-year evolution of Tribune Media.” Kern says the acquisition creates a “powerhouse in local television broadcasting with more than 200 local TV stations in 100 markets across the country.” Sinclair Broadcasting is based from Baltimore and the sale is pending approval from the Federal Communications Commission.