Tronc To Recognize Chicago Tribune Union

The parent company of the Chicago Tribune is agreeing to permit its newsroom to unionize. The deal approved by Tronc means the Trib, six other local papers plus its design and production studio will get union recognition. More than 85 percent of all newsroom workers signed cards saying they wanted union representation.