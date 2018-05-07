Tronc To Recognize Chicago Tribune Union
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 7, 2018 @ 1:10 PM
FILE - In this April 26, 2006 file photo, flags wave along Michigan Ave. Bridge outside the Chicago Tribune Tower in a Chicago. Lenders who said Monday, April 12, 2010, they are owed more than $3.6 billion by Tribune Co. are calling a purported global settlement that the media company announced last week "dead on arrival."(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

The parent company of the Chicago Tribune is agreeing to permit its newsroom to unionize. The deal approved by Tronc means the Trib, six other local papers plus its design and production studio will get union recognition. More than 85 percent of all newsroom workers signed cards saying they wanted union representation.

