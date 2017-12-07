Troy 4th Graders Donate to Operation Care Package

The S.T.A.R. Club which stands for service, teamwork, achievement and recognition is teaching Fourth graders at Troy Cronin Elementary School about why it’s important to give to the community and how to be effective leaders. S.T.A.R. members hold leadership-building and service activities while modeling positive behaviors for younger Cronin students over the school year. The students in the new club kicked things off with a food drive for Operation Care Package with the food collected to be sent to U.S. servicemen overseas. Members advertised the drive with flyers and a self produced commercial. S.T.A.R. students will continue to participate in other community service projects, including a field trip to Feed My Starving Children to help pack nutritious meal boxes for malnourished children around the world.