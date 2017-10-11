Troy Community School District To Host Coffee With The Superintendent Next Thursday

Troy Community School District 30-C will host “Coffee with the Superintendent” on Thursday, October 26th from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The “Coffee” will be held at the Don D. Bacon Administration Center, 5800 W. Theodore Street, Door 10, behind Troy Middle School.

The event will be an informal time to drop in and meet Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl for a chat or to ask questions about the district. Troy Executive Director of Teaching and Learning, Anne Gmazel, will be there, as well. This will be the first of two coffees with administrators the district will host this school year.