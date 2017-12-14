Troy Cronin Elementary School Fourth Graders Give Back To Community

A new program at Troy Cronin Elementary School in Shorewood is teaching 4th graders about giving back to the community. The S.T.A.R. Club which stands for service, teamwork, achievement and recognition was created by social worker Josie Lopez and 4th grade teacher Emily Semplinski. The idea is for students at this young age to learn community service and leadership. Principal Jill Howard approved the program.

The first S.T.A.R community service project was a food drive for Operation Care Package. Students collected food to be sent to U.S. service members overseas. They created a video “commercial” that played during lunch time at school and they made flyers.

S.T.A.R. students will continue to participate in other community service projects, including a field trip to Feed My Starving Children to help pack nutritious meal boxes for malnourished children around the world.