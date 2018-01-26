Troy Cronin Elementary School ran a fundraising Boosterthon Fun Run in their gymnasium on January 25th. The gym was filled with lights and high-energy music and a circle around in which the kids could run or walk. Teachers also joined the fun and the student’s parents joined in for the final circuit. It’s great physical fitness while also obtaining their goal, raising money to bring a children’s author to the school.
Troy Cronin Students Fun Run For Author
