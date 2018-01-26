Troy Cronin Students Fun Run For Author
By Emilee Ziesmer
|
Jan 26, 2018 @ 6:45 AM
From left: Kassandra Pantoja, Ivan Casas, Maurice Shelton, Jr., Troy Cronin Elementary School Principal Jill Howard, Karen Barrios, Natalie Clemente and a Boosterthon T. rex team member.

Troy Cronin Elementary School ran a fundraising Boosterthon Fun Run in their gymnasium on January 25th.  The gym was filled with lights and high-energy music and a circle around in which the kids could run or walk. Teachers also joined the fun and the student’s parents joined in for the final circuit. It’s great physical fitness while also obtaining their goal, raising money to bring a children’s author to the school.

