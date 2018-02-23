Troy District 30-C Students Compete At Argonne Science Bowl

Troy Middle School students who competed at the Department of Energy’s 2018 Illinois Regional Middle School Science Bowl were, from left: Trenton Marski, Sarah Shay, Amy Gusewelle, Haley Maser and Daniel Schalk.

Students in Troy Middle School’s Science Bowl recently scored well in the preliminary competition at the 2018 Argonne National Laboratory Regional Middle School Science Bowl. The competition is sponsored by the Department of Energy designed to challenge young students who are passionate about science and engineering. The areas of the bowl were life science, physical science, energy, mathematics and Earth and space science.

Troy Middle School Science Bowl students who competed were 8th graders Amy Gusewelle, Haley Maser, Daniel Schalk and Sarah Shay and 7th grader Trenton Marski. TMS Science Capstone teacher Dr. Barbara Will-Henn is the coach. Argonne scientists and engineers organized and ran the event and University of Chicago graduate students served as moderators, judges, scorekeepers and time keepers.