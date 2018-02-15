Troy Mathletes Repeat 1st Place Victory at Mid-High Math Competition
By Evan Bredeson
Feb 15, 2018 @ 7:11 AM
The Troy Mathletes took 1st Place overall at the Mid-High Math Competition held at Joliet West High School. Here, back row from left, are Marty Huntington, Josie Jarmuz, Sean Zarobsky, Daniel Schalk and Emmanuel Zamoras. Front: Sebastian Rojas, Brandon Price, Pablo Lazaro, Evelynn Mantia, Kimberly Garcia, Angela Conde and Alejandro Montes.

For the second consecutive year, the Troy Mathletes Team from Troy Community School District 30-C’s Troy Middle School claimed 1st Place Overall at the Mid-High Math Competition. In addition, the Troy 8th grade team placed 1st in the category of Mental Math (solving problems without the use of a calculator or scratch paper), 2nd in Money Problem Division and 2nd in Motion Problem Division. Troy’s 7th graders placed 1st in Mental Math, 1st in Age Problem Division, 1st in Backwards Problem Division and 2nd in Classics Problem Division. First place individual awards in the Mental Math category were Troy Mathletes Josie Jarmuz, Angela Conde, Daniel Schalk and Sean Zarobsky. The meet was held at Joliet West High School and sponsored by the high school math honor society, Mu Alpha Theta.

