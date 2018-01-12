Troy Middle School Dance Team Qualifies For State

Back from left: Assistant Coach Alyse Plattos, Cailey Koerner, Maddy Slinkard, Maddie Young, Alyssa Hoffman
Second row: Rylee Mielke, Brianna Reese, Sammy Biancorosso, Alaina Berk, Gianna Ronchetti, Head Coach Jennifer Cryder
Bottom Row: Annabel Bernicky, Emmy Rosado, Paige Albert, Maria Grimanis
Not pictured: Team Manager Lizzy Martinez
The Troy Middle School Dance Team recently qualified for IDTA state competition.They will compete on February 10th at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield, Illinois.