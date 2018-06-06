Troy Preschool Program to Begin Offering Busing
By Evan Bredeson
|
Jun 6, 2018 @ 3:00 PM

The Troy Community School District 30-C Preschool Program will offer busing for parents who request it beginning with the 2018-2019 school year. The bus program is for the program’s tuition-paying preschool students who attend half-day programs. The rate is $400 for the school year and can be paid in installments. While the program is filling, there are still openings at this time. For more information, call (815) 577-7314 or email Troy Director of Early Childhood Education Pamela Maxey at pmaxey@troy30c.org.

