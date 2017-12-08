Troy S.L.A.M. sock drive nets over 400 pairs of socks for MorningStar

Troy Middle School 7th and 8th grade students in Troy S.L.A.M. recently collected more than 400 pairs of socks that will go to MorningStar Mission.

The Troy Middle School club, Troy S.L.A.M., collected more than 400 pairs of socks during a recent drive that will be donated to MorningStar Mission. The club’s name is short for Student Leadership and Mentoring.

The club is new to Troy Community School District 30-C this year and was created by sponsors Sandy Smith, Staci Dahlberg and Carley Burke to teach students about the importance of community service through participation in projects that directly benefit local not-for-profit agencies. The club will also promote leadership and school spirit.

MorningStar Mission has served men, women and children in Joliet and Will County since 1909 by providing food for the hungry, clothing for the needy and shelter for the homeless.

S.L.A.M. members decided they wanted to help those less fortunate by providing them with warm socks during the winter months. They collected the socks by direct donations and through a Ghost-Gram event where students could use a pair of socks to “purchase” a Tootsie pop ghost-gram that they could give to other students.

The club this year also organized a “Troy Pink-Out Day” in October, where students were encouraged to support breast cancer awareness by wearing pink Troy spirit wear or pink polo shirts to school and to a girls’ basketball game.

Throughout the school year, members also plan on collecting donations for a local animal shelter, holding an eyeglass drive, and helping the organization, “Feed my Starving Children,” among other projects.