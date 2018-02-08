Troy Spelling Bee Champs Named

This year’s Troy Community School District 30-C Scripps Spelling Bee champions have been announced. First place went to 7th grader Emmanuel Zamoras, Second place went to 7th grader Angela Conde, and Third place went to 6th grader Ivan Chen.
The students are from Troy Middle School and William B. Orenic Intermediate School.
The competition went more than 20 rounds before the first place winner triumphed. Emmanuel Zamoras will continue to the Will County Spelling Bee, which will be held at Lockport East High School, on March 7th.
Judges for the bee were Troy Superintendent Dr. Todd Koehl and Director of Curriculum and Assessments Kristin Johnson. Sponsors of the Spelling Bee are Troy teachers Shari Pagel and Sheryl Kubistal, and the pronouncer was teacher Emily Semplinski.