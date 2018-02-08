Troy Spelling Bee Champs Named

The 2018 Troy Spelling Bee winners are, from right, First place winner Emmanuel Zamoras, 7th grade; Second place winner Angela Conde, 7th grade; and Third place winner Ivan Chen, 6th grade.

This year’s Troy Community School District 30-C Scripps Spelling Bee champions have been announced. First place went to 7 th grader Emmanuel Zamoras, Second place went to 7 th grader Angela Conde, and Third place went to 6 th grader Ivan Chen.

The students are from Troy Middle School and William B. Orenic Intermediate School.

The competition went more than 20 rounds before the first place winner triumphed. Emmanuel Zamoras will continue to the Will County Spelling Bee, which will be held at Lockport East High School, on March 7th.