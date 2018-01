The Troy Varsity Cheer Team placed 4th at state in January, after a shining season.

Members of the team are, top row from left: Head Coach Erin Locke, Sofia Mejia, Kamariah Ervins, Baylee Foreman, Kylie Jackson, Susie Grassano, Tessa Benson, Veronica Bozarth and Assistant Coach Alicia Headrick. Sophia Hansen, Alivia Medina, Haley Shires, Vivian Franco, Ava Browning and Grace Kamper