Troy’s L.E.A.D. Club Makes Dog Tug Toys For Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue

William B. Orenic Intermediate School’s L.E.A.D. Club, recently made dog tug toys to donate to Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue in Joliet. The L.E.A.D. club is a community service group at the the school’s community service group at the Troy Community School District 30-C school.



Other projects in which the club has participated this year include “Trick or Canning” for St. John Lutheran Church Food Pantry, making fleece blankets for children at Guardian Angel Community Services, making cards for children at Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital and volunteering with Wreaths Across America at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery.