On Sunday morning a truck carrying over 40,000 pounds of corn syrup rolled over on the I-355 ramp to I-80 and ended up spilling its contents on the road. It was just before 7:30 a.m. that the truck lost control and ended up on its side, spilling some of the syrup is was carrying on the road. No injuries were reported in the the incident and the road was partially closed while the syrup was cleaned up.