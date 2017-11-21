Truckers Busted For Weight Limit In Joliet

Three out of state truckers were fined 500-dollars for driving an overweight vehicle on a restricted road. The truckers were issued tickets within a one hour period on November 20th at Millsdale and Route 53 in Joliet. The truckers were over the 10-tons or 20-thousand pounds limit. Officers can tell by just looking at truck-tractor-trailers as many of them weigh 30-thousand pounds when empty. Joliet Police deputy chief Ed Gregory says many times truckers will say, “they’re just following GPS.” But roads around Centerpoint all have posted weight limits. IDOT sets the weigh limit due to the structural integrity of the road.

The truckers were from Michigan, Ohio and Nevada.