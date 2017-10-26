Truckers Fined For Illegal U-Turn On Private Property

Three truckers learned the hard way not to make U-turns along Centerpoint Way. Joliet deputy chief Ed Gregory reports three semi-tractor trailer drivers were issued 150-dollar criminal trespassing citations. All three made a U-Turn into the Delong Company driveway at 3750 Centerpoint Way. This is a common problem as truckers don’t want to make the long road trip to go south to Basline Road to Arsenal and to I-55.

These semi-truckers would travel half way along Centerpoint Way then make an illegal U-Turn. Deputy Chief Gregory says, the Joliet police department has fielded many complaints from the Delong Company. Those arrested are from Chicago, Worth and Melrose Park.