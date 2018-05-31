Trump Considers Presidential Actions On Blagojevich
FILE - This March 14, 2012 file photo shows former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich autographing a 'Free Gov. Blago' sign for one of his supporters at his home in Chicago the day before Blagojevich was due to report to prison to begin serving a 14-year sentence on corruption charges. Blagojevich's lawyers submitted an additional argument on why an appeals court in Chicago should overturn the imprisoned former governor's convictions Wednesday July, 16, 2014, in Chicago. The two-page filing with the U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals refers to an April Supreme Court decision striking down laws that restrict aggregate limits on campaign contributions. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)
President Trump is thinking about commuting the prison sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. He was convicted of attempted bribery for political appointments and was removed from office in 2009. Blagojevich is serving a 14 year prison term and is scheduled to be released in 2024. Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One today he thought the Democratic former governor’s sentence was excessive. Blagojevich was a contestant on the Trump’s reality show “Celebrity Apprentice” in 2010.