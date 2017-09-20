Trumpcare Would Cost Illinois Eight-Billion-Dollars: Study

A new study of the proposed Republican health care bill is finding that Illinois would lose eight-billion-dollars in federal funding by 2026. The study by Washington-based research group Avalere Health estimates that most states would take a severe financial hit under the Graham-Cassidy bill, which would reduce federal health insurance funding by a total of 215-billion dollars by 2026. The bill is labeled as an Obamacare repeal, but it does more — changing the way federal support for Medicaid is distributed to states. Governor Rauner says he’s communicated with members of the Trump administration that the bill would have a drastic impact on the care that’s provided to low-income Illinois residents.