Trumpcare Would Cost Illinois Eight-Billion-Dollars: Study
By Evan Bredeson
|
Sep 20, 2017 @ 10:31 AM

A new study of the proposed Republican health care bill is finding that Illinois would lose eight-billion-dollars in federal funding by 2026.  The study by Washington-based research group Avalere Health estimates that most states would take a severe financial hit under the Graham-Cassidy bill, which would reduce federal health insurance funding by a total of 215-billion dollars by 2026.  The bill is labeled as an Obamacare repeal, but it does more  —  changing the way federal support for Medicaid is distributed to states.  Governor Rauner says he’s communicated with members of the Trump administration that the bill would have a drastic impact on the care that’s provided to low-income Illinois residents.

