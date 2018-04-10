Turf Installation Begins At Route 66 Stadium

Good news for the Joliet Slammers and Slammers’ fans. The City of Joliet says the installation of the turf at Route 66 Stadium begins today. When a perceived drainage issue was recently identified at the field, the city of Joliet, independently retained a testing firm to verify that proper materials were placed during the installation of the field sub-base. Testing has confirmed that the product placed on the field is the correct material. Now that the testing is complete, groundskeepers got the news to begin the turf installation today. The turf installation is expected to take two weeks, weather permitting. The city of Joliet fully expects to have the work completed in time for the Joliet Slammers’ home opener on Tuesday, May 15th.