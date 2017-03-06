Two Arrested After Baby Found Alone in Joliet Parking Lot

A man and a woman were arrested on Saturday after an 11-month-old child left alone in a parking lot in Joliet. It was just before 7:00pm that a man found the little girl, still strapped into her stroller, alone in a parking lot off of East Washington Street. The man called police and the child was taken to Silver Cross Hospital. Officers were able to determine that the girl belonged to a woman who lived in one of the apartment buildings adjacent to the parking lot. Police found 41-year-old Melissa Vance and 35-year-old Kenyatta Franklin passed out on a couch inside the apartment. Authorities determined that Franklin had taken the child out and on the way home stopped at a liquor store. Franklin has been charged Endangering the Life of a Child and Vance has been charged with Cause Child to be Endangered and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia after officers found marijuana pipes inside the apartment. The baby is in good health and has been turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.