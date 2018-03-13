Two Arrested for Armed Robbery in Homer Glen

An 18-year-old Plainfield teen and his juvenile accomplice have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a Speedway Gas Station in Homer Glen on Monday night. It was just after midnight that Will County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Speedway Gas Station located at 15060 S. Bell Road in Homer Glen. Deputies were informed that an unknown male subject wearing a white colored covering over his face displayed a handgun at an employee and demanded money. The assailant left the gas station with just over $100. The employee of the gas station flagged down an individual in a nearby parking lot and advised him that his store was just robbed. The victim asked the individual to call the police. The employee of the gas station then observed the suspect jump into a vehicle that had been Northbound on Bell Road. The individual that the employee made contact with then began to follow the offending vehicle, while the victim contacted the Will County Sheriff’s Office. The witness was able to obtain the license plate of the offending vehicle and eventually lost sight of the offenders while traveling Northbound Bell Road near McCarthy Road in Lemont. The suspect vehicle was later located at an address in Plainfield, Illinois by detectives with the Will County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives learned that the person in last control of the vehicle was Wallace I. Thomas. Thomas was brought in for questioning and subsequently confessed to his involvement in the armed robbery of the gas station and provided detectives with information in regards to who the gunman’s identity. Detectives were able to locate the other suspect in Bolingbrook. Wallace I. Thomas was charged with Aggravated Armed Robbery and transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility and the gunman, a juvenile male was transported to the River Valley Justice Center and charged with Aggravated Armed Robbery.