Two Arrested in Joliet Cop Car Shooting
By Evan Bredeson
|
Feb 7, 2018 @ 12:57 AM
Left: Christopher Madison Right: D'Amonta Barber

Joliet Police have arrested two individuals allegedly connected with the shooting of an unmarked squad car from the end of last month. It was on January 31st at 10:30 p.m. that an unmarked unit was shot at on Liberty Meadow Drive. 21-year-old Christopher Madison was booked into the Will County Adult Detention Facility on February 1st, while 18-year-old D’Amonta Barber was booked on February 2nd. Barber has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun and illegal possession of ammunition. Christopher Madison was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of firearm and firearm without a valid FOID card. No one was injured during the shooting according to Joliet Police.

Comments