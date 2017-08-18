Two Arrested In Missing Woman’s Death

Two people are under arrest in connection with the death of a missing Chicago woman. The arrests were carried out Wednesday and yesterday by Illinois State Police in Lockport. The suspects taken into custody in the case of Martha Sanchez were identified as Jonathan Rodriguez of Blue Island and Esteban Rodriguez formerly of Wilmington. The two are charged with felony crimes of intimidation and concealing a homicide. Sanchez’ body was discovered in July near the Kankakee River in Wilmington Township and identified this week.

Jonathan Rodriquez