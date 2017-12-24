Two in Critical Condition After Accident on Interstate 55

A Christmas Eve accident on Interstate 55, just north of milemarker 247, has left two children in critical condition. The SUV in question flipped on to its roof in the culvert to the west of southbound Interstate 55, just south of the Route 6 entrance ramp. Four people, two adults and two children, were in the vehicle when the accident took place. One child had to extricated from the vehicle. Both children were transported in critical condition to Presence St. Joseph Medical Center Emergency Room. Illinois State Police is handling the accident investigation.