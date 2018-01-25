Two Free Online Classes At Workforce Center Of Will County

The Workforce Center of Will County will offer a pair of free orientations into Alison.com, an internet site offering courses to help people learn new skills or update ones they already have.

Orientation sessions will be offered at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 30, and Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Susan Flessner, WCWC manager is advising job seekers, “to take advantage of opportunities to update their skills and acquire new ones. Alison.com offers the chance to take classes online, at no cost, to learn new skills that can then be added to someone’s resume.”

“Potential employers also like to see that job seekers are volunteering, networking and taking classes while they are between jobs,” according to Flessner.

Alison.com offers more than 1,000 free courses covering 300 areas from technology to healthcare. Those attending will learn how to set up an account, what courses are offered and how to access them.

Orientations are held at the Workforce Center, 2400 Glenwood Ave. For additional information, call (815) 727-4444 and press 0.

There is no charge to attend the orientations for Will County residents.