Chicago-based popcorn company buys Frango chocolates. Garrett Popcorn has bought Frango from Macy’s who acquired it from Marshall Field and Company when Macy’s bought out Fields in 2005. The CEO of Garret Brands Lance Chody says it’s a perfect fit their company’s portfolio to “preserve and grow iconic brands that have historic franchise value and a unique storied past.” Macy’s will continue to sell Frango products at its stores.