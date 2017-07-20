Two Joliet Residents Arrested After Spitting In Officer’s Face

Two Joliet men fighting over money, get arrested after a Joliet police officer stops for gas. It was 2am Tuesday when two men ages 18 and 20 started fighting at a gas station in the 27-hundred block of West Jefferson. The men left their car at the gas station and moved the fight across the street in another parking lot. A Joliet police officer happened to stop for gas, when the clerk alerted him to the fight across the street. The officer noticed a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car and a bag full of money. The officer broke up the fight and the men were arrested. Twenty year old Richard Sunde faces several charged including aggravated battery against an officer for spitting in his face. Sunde also faces charges for destroying the finger print machine at the police station. Eighteen year old Mitchell Doody faces disorderly conduct and obstruction of justice.

The officer found 22-hundred dollars in cash inside the vehicle, as well as drug paraphernalia.