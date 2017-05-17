Two Joliet West Students Hospitalized After Ingesting Unknown Substance

Two students from Joliet West High School were forced to received medical treatment after allegedly ingesting an unknown substance. In a phone call to parents on Wednesday afternoon the Joliet Township High School District informed parents of the incident and reminded them to “take the opportunity to ask parents to talk to their students about taking, purchasing, or using unknown or illegal substances.” The district also asked parents and student to report any instances that may jeopardize student health and safety. Stay tuned to WJOL for the latest regarding this story.