Two Juveniles In Custody Following Incident At Fast Food Restaurant In Plainfield

The Plainfield police department have two juveniles in custody and will be criminally charged following an incident at the McDonald’s at 135th and Route 30 on Saturday night. The two were transported to Edward Hospital according to the Plainfield Police Department Facebook page but the type of injuries sustained was not reported. Below is the entire statement from the Plainfield Police Department.

“Saturday night, January 20th, 2018 at approximately 7 PM, the Plainfield Police Department responded to Edward Hospital in Plainfield in regards to two separate individuals seeking treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

It was determined the injuries were related to the same incident. The incident began at the McDonalds at 135th and Rt. 30 and continued to the dead-end of Van Dyke Rd. adjacent to the Wallin Woods subdivision.

During the investigation, two juvenile offenders were identified, taken into custody and criminally charged. We will be issuing a press release on Monday, January 22nd, 2018, with additional information.”