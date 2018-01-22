Two Juveniles Questioned in Battery and Shooting in Plainfield

The Plainfield Police Department has released additional details about a Saturday night incident that left one person shot. It was at 7:10 p.m. on Saturday, January 20th, that officers called to Edward Hospital of Plainfield in regards to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival officers were also notified of an individual seeking medical attention for a battery that had just occurred. Both subject stated that the incident took place at a McDonald’s on Route 30 in Plainfield. An investigation showed that the battery victim was meeting the two suspects in order to perform an unspecified transaction. During the transaction the offenders struck the victim multiple times and fled the scene. A witness to the incident followed the suspects vehicle, described as a gray Toyota Rav4. After reaching the 15000 block of Van Dyke Road, the Toyota pulled alongside the witness’ vehicle and fired one shot into the car, striking the witness in the side. The witness then drove back to McDonald’s were he was advised to seek medical attention. A witness was able to obtain the license plate of the offending vehicle. The vehicle was located an hour later and two juveniles were brought in for questioning. Charges are pending.