Two Killed in Crash on I-57 in Will County

The Illinois State Police have announced that two people have died as a result of a crash on I-57 in Will County on Thursday. It was at 11:58 a.m. that Illinois State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on I-57 southbound just north of Peotone Road. A Chevrolet Impala overturned after striking a semi-trailer and overturned into the northbound lanes where both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The passenger of the Chevy was transported to area hospital where she was pronounced deceased. The driver of the Chevrolet was airlifted to an area hospital for life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased the following morning. An investigation into the crash in ongoing.