Two Killed in Crash on Lockport Bridge
By Evan Bredeson
Mar 20, 2018 @ 1:01 AM

A two car crash in Lockport on Monday afternoon has left two people dead. It was at approximately 1:25 p.m. that a grey Chevy was traveling eastbound on the 9th Street Bridge in  Lockport, when for unknown reasons the vehicle crossed over into the westbound lane and crashed head on with a Ford pickup truck. The driver and passenger of the Chevy were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the truck was transported a local hospital. The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. An investigation into the incident is ongoing. 

