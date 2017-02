Two people were killed on Sunday morning after a motorcycle crash in Peotone. 59-year-old Michael Colella and 48-year-old Rita Lindgren were pronounced deceased at 1:10am near the scene, the intersection of Harlem Avenue and West Beecher Road. Colella was driving the motorcycle when he lost control and the bike left the road. Lindgren was a passenger. An investigation into the accident is underway.