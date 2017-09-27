Two Local High School Football Teams Will Play Game One Next Year In An NFL Stadium

A big announcement from two local high school football teams. Lockport Township High School football coach Dan Starkey tells the Scott Slocum show that week one of next year will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago.

The Lockport Porters will play the Providence Celtics at Soldier Field in week one of the 2018 high school football schedule. Providence Catholic High School coach Mark Coglianese says this is the first time these two teams have ever played each other.

This is the earliest match up announcement that WJOL has ever made for week one of high school football. WJOL will broadcast live from Soldier Field when this game is played next year. Starkey says, “this event will be an awesome environment for the alumni” and both coaches hope to fill the stadium.