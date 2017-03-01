Two Men Arrested After Cellphone Store Robbery in Joliet

Two men are in custody after attempting to rob a cellphone store in Joliet on Wednesday afternoon. It was at the Sprint Store located at 2296 Essington Road that two men entered and robbed the facility. Police were able to obtain a vehicle description and apprehended the suspects a short time later at the intersection of Center and Marion Streets. A responding officer lost control of his squad car while driving over the Cass Street Bridge and ended up crashing into an iron fence that surrounds the Evergreen Terrace Housing Complex. The car and fence were damaged in the accident. The officer was uninjured but was still taken to the hospital for an evaluation. Charges are pending in the cellphone store robbery.