Two teens have been arrested after allegedly setting a home and garage in Joliet on fire last month. It was on February 16th near the corner of Hickory Street and Spring Street that the home, that was under renovation, was set ablaze. An investigation by the Joliet Fire Department determined that the fire was intentionally set. The two teens, ages 17 and 14, were both arrested several days later and booked at the River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.