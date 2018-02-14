Two of the Top Five Safest Cities In Illinois Are in Will County

Will County is the home to some of the safest cities in Illinois according to a recent study by the “National Council for Home Safety and Security”. The study ranked 100 of Illinois communities on the basis of population versus the amount of violent and property crimes. Two of the top five safest cities include Channahon at the #2 spot with Homer Glen coming is at #5. The “National Council for Home Safety and Security” is a trade association comprised of home security professionals across the United States. The council advocates for safe communities and home safety with a strong focus on community involvement. See the study in it’s entirety here.
