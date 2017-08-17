Two TV Specials Being Aired Later This Month On Drew Peterson

FILE - In this May 8, 2009, file photo, former Bolingbrook, Ill., police officer Drew Peterson arrives for court in Joliet, Ill. On Tuesday, May 31, 2016, jurors in Chester, Ill., found Peterson guilty of trying to hire someone to kill the prosecutor who helped convict him in his third wife's death. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Two TV specials will be aired later this month to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Stacy Peterson’s disappearance. Oxygen Media will premier “Snapped Notorious: Drew Peterson” on August 25th. The “Chicago Tribune” reports Discovery will air its own special on August 27th called “Drew Peterson: An American Murder Mystery.” The Bolingbrook police sergeant was sentenced to 38 years in prison for the 2004 murder of his third wife Kathleen Savio. His second wife Stacy Peterson disappeared in October of 2007. Meanwhile, last year Peterson was sentenced to an additional 40 years for trying to hire a hit man to kill Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.