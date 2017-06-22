U.S. Rep Lipinski Leads House Letter to FCC Opposing Unlimited Robocalls to Cell Phone Voicemail

Congressman Dan Lipinski has sent a letter to the Chairman of the Federal Communications Commission to oppose the removal of consumer protections against ringless voicemail. Ringless voicemail allows callers to send messages directly to a cell phone voicemail inbox without first alerting the user that a call is coming through. A provider of this technology had been petitioning the FCC to exclude ringless voicemails from the definition of a phone call, which would exempt them from key consumer protections against autodialed calls established by the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act prohibits autodialed or prerecorded calls to cell phone numbers except in cases of emergency, to collect debts owed to or guaranteed by the United States, or when a customer has provided prior express consent for such calls to be made. This law is critical to stopping the flood of unwanted, disruptive calls to cell phones.