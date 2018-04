U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is welcoming her second child into the world. The 50-year-old Democrat from Illinois gave birth to her daughter Maile Pearly Bowlsbey today in suburban Washington. She gave birth to her first daughter Abigail in 2014 as a member of the House, while representing a suburban Chicago congressional district. Duckworth becomes the first sitting U.S. senator to give birth while in office.