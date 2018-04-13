Unidentified Male Found in Des Plaines River

The Will County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an unidentified male has been found in the DesPlaines River, just south of the Ruby Street Bridge in Joliet. The Sheriff’s Office met with fire personnel from Joliet, Wilmington, Plainfield, and Romeoville in order to organize a comprehensive search of the river on Friday after the discovery of a human leg yesterday. Three teams of boats began their visual and sonar search of the DesPlaines River waterways around 11:30am Friday. Joliet Fire Department located the body a short time after they began their search. The Will County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene and took possession of the body. It has been determined that the body appears to be related to the discovery of the human leg that was found yesterday at the Lockport Locks. The Coroner’s Office has announced that an autopsy will be held Saturday, April 14th.