Union Leaders Mull Endorsement of Billionaire Pritzker

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, left, speaks as J.B. Pritzker looks on at the Economic Club of Chicago in Chicago on Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2014. Clinton visited Chicago for two appearances, including a speech to a business group, and she is expected to stump for Quinn in his bid for re-election. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Top union leaders in the state are gathering in Springfield today to determine if they want to make an early endorsement in the Democratic primary for governor. Some trade unions are backing billionaire J.B. Pritzker and they’re pushing for the AFL-CIO to endorse him over businessman Chris Kennedy and State Senator Daniel Biss. Pritzker’s come under fire recently, not only from Kennedy, but also from news stories about his push to have former governor Rod Blagojevich name him state treasurer. The unions backing Pritzker say his wealth would allow him to take on Governor Rauner, while the Democratic party concentrates on legislative races.