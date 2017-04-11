United Airlines CEO Reviewing Removal Of Passenger

This Sunday, April 9, 2017, image made from a video provided by Audra D. Bridges shows a passenger being removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago. Video of police officers dragging the passenger from an overbooked United Airlines flight sparked an uproar Monday on social media, and a spokesman for the airline insisted that employees had no choice but to contact authorities to remove the man. (Audra D. Bridges via AP)

The CEO of United Airlines says the passenger that was forcibly removed from a plane in Chicago was “disruptive and belligerent.” In a letter obtained by CNBC Monday, CEO Oscar Munoz claimed that the employees “followed established procedures.” A viral video shows security personnel literally dragging the screaming passenger off a plane at O’Hare Airport. Munoz told employees that the man “refused to comply” and that the officers were “left with no choice.”

Meanwhile, Chinese social media is buzzing after a man who was bumped from a United flight over the weekend said he was dragged off the plane because he’s Chinese. The video that’s gone viral is the top trending topic today on China’s answer to Twitter. Most users have expressed shock and anger and some are calling for a boycott of United.

The disturbing video